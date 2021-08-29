Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $17 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $17,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,139,000. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 394.5% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 13,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $77.88 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.00.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

