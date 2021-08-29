Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,889 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Target by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in Target by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,098,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Target by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $249.18 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $143.38 and a twelve month high of $267.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $123.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.25.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,744 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,684. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.