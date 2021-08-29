Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 30 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,132 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Adobe by 56.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,107,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,406 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 29.8% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,246,613,000 after acquiring an additional 601,668 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Adobe by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 208.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $351,883,000 after acquiring an additional 500,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 22.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,330,808 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,107,996,000 after acquiring an additional 422,896 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe stock opened at $658.52 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $662.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $615.40. The company has a market cap of $313.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $607.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

