Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 338 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Summit Insights lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $190.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

