Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 573 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 135.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHYF opened at $43.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.35. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $44.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.52.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

SHYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $630,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,262,962.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,318.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,700. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

