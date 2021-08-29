IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IGMS. Wedbush lifted their target price on IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IGM Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IGM Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.00.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

IGM Biosciences stock opened at $74.28 on Thursday. IGM Biosciences has a 1-year low of $41.41 and a 1-year high of $133.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -20.87 and a beta of -1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.94.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16). Equities research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,247 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $102,877.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,734 shares of company stock worth $524,633. Corporate insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGMS. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.