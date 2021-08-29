Ignacio Alvarez Sells 15,000 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Stock

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) CEO Ignacio Alvarez sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $1,145,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $77.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.42. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $83.72. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Popular in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Popular in the second quarter worth $90,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.