Ignacio Alvarez Sells 15,000 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Stock

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) CEO Ignacio Alvarez sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $1,145,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $77.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.42. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $83.72. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.18.
Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Popular in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Popular in the second quarter worth $90,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Popular
Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.
