Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 23,392 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 252.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,392 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PINS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 35.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193,041 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 46.2% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111,177 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,970.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503,966 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 6.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,671,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,687,000 after purchasing an additional 397,769 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $1,748,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 32,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,278,530.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 967,470 shares of company stock valued at $68,648,482 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PINS opened at $57.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.41. The company has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.48 and a beta of 1.24. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.02.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

