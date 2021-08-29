Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 5,551 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,847,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 591,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,226,000 after acquiring an additional 55,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG opened at $36.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

IPG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

