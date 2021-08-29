Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires New Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 77,945 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,272,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after purchasing an additional 44,190 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 334,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 90,737 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,882,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,172,000 after purchasing an additional 159,259 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RF shares. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Odeon Capital Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.04.

Shares of RF stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

