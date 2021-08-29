Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,458 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Popular were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Popular by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 221,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Popular by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in Popular by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Popular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Popular by 2,353.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ignacio Alvarez sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $1,145,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $605,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,584. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $77.32 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $83.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.42.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

