Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 110,606 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,606 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 51,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $61.89 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

