Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 58,158 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 78.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,158 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,520,000 after purchasing an additional 30,267 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 244,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after acquiring an additional 24,701 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 52.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 23.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 210,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,001,000 after acquiring an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 486,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,719,000 after acquiring an additional 36,674 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ADM opened at $60.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.95. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $69.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

