Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Short Interest Update

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, an increase of 299.0% from the July 29th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 266.0 days.

Iluka Resources stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. Iluka Resources has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.53.

Iluka Resources Company Profile

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

