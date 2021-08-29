Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunome, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing a proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics designed to change the way diseases are currently being treated. Immunome, Inc. is based in Exton, United States. “

Get Immunome alerts:

Separately, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Immunome from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Immunome stock opened at $14.35 on Thursday. Immunome has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $63.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.53 million and a P/E ratio of -1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts predict that Immunome will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Immunome by 7.4% during the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 854,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after purchasing an additional 58,962 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunome by 95.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 302,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 147,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunome by 57.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 41,099 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunome in the second quarter worth $1,004,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunome by 225.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 34,151 shares during the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immunome (IMNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.