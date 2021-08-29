Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 420,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,915 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $13,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 213.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,668 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter worth $27,408,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter worth $25,828,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 8,814.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,741,000 after acquiring an additional 644,712 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter worth $15,940,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SIBN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. initiated coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

NASDAQ SIBN traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 549,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,027. The company has a market capitalization of $793.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 15.77 and a quick ratio of 15.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.32. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $99,210.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $69,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,866. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN).

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.