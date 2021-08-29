Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,243 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.22% of Beyond Meat worth $22,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,384,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,561 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,756,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,854,000 after buying an additional 153,432 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 2,366.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,000 after buying an additional 99,364 shares during the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $455,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,498.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $365,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,692 shares of company stock valued at $10,536,538 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYND stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,342. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.86 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 17.68 and a quick ratio of 15.36.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BYND shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.59.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

