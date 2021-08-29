Impax Asset Management Group plc Raises Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,027 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $10,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,173,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,787,000 after purchasing an additional 73,640 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 972,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,585,000 after purchasing an additional 50,220 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 613,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,006,000 after purchasing an additional 37,851 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.40. 364,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.57.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.15.

In related news, CFO Charles A. Reinhart III sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $161,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $25,158.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,049,511 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

