Impax Asset Management Group plc Raises Holdings in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) by 15.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 809,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,164 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in SuRo Capital were worth $10,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 568,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 56,235 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 390,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 41,334 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SuRo Capital by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 358,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 208,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in SuRo Capital by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 347,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SuRo Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. 18.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SuRo Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $98,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SSSS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 151,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.09 million, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40. SuRo Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 68.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from SuRo Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. SuRo Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,111.11%.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

