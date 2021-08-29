Impax Asset Management Group plc Trims Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 70.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 541,779 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.10% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $42,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 4,289,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,509,000 after acquiring an additional 125,961 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 505.1% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,022,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,169 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,890,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,102,000 after acquiring an additional 724,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 59.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,800,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,266,000 after acquiring an additional 674,309 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALXN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.89.

NASDAQ ALXN remained flat at $$182.50 on Friday. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,309,941. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.91 and a 12 month high of $187.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.82.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

