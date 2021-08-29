IMRIS (OTCMKTS:IMRSQ) and ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Head to Head Review

IMRIS (OTCMKTS:IMRSQ) and ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get IMRIS alerts:

This table compares IMRIS and ViewRay’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMRIS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ViewRay $57.02 million 17.06 -$107.91 million ($0.73) -8.11

IMRIS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ViewRay.

Risk & Volatility

IMRIS has a beta of -5.03, meaning that its stock price is 603% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ViewRay has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.6% of ViewRay shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of ViewRay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares IMRIS and ViewRay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMRIS N/A N/A N/A ViewRay -189.42% -76.57% -40.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for IMRIS and ViewRay, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMRIS 0 0 0 0 N/A ViewRay 0 1 4 0 2.80

ViewRay has a consensus price target of $5.60, indicating a potential downside of 5.41%. Given ViewRay’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ViewRay is more favorable than IMRIS.

Summary

ViewRay beats IMRIS on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IMRIS

IMRIS, Inc. is engaged in the design, manufacture, and market of image guided therapy systems. Its IMRIS Surgical Theatre provides unmatched intraoperative vision to clinicians to assist in decision making and enhance precision in treatment. The company was founded on May 18, 2005 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery. The company was founded by Dinara Akzhigitova in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakwood Village, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for IMRIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMRIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.