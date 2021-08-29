IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 161 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its position in Simon Property Group by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth $470,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.82.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $133.69 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.11.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.47%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

