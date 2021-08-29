IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 210 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 800.0% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

CNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

In other Centene news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,170. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CNC opened at $63.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $75.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.78. The stock has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.