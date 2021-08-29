IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,584 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in DexCom by 201.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,830 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,055,349,000 after acquiring an additional 645,568 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of DexCom by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $707,218,000 after acquiring an additional 451,362 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth $91,730,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 22.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $463,021,000 after purchasing an additional 232,083 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.99, for a total transaction of $295,793.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,974 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.14, for a total value of $1,279,236.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,111,504.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,306 shares of company stock worth $29,720,831. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $520.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of 177.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $528.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $469.90.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Stephens upped their target price on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.00.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

