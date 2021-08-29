IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $745,000 Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,121,146,000 after buying an additional 327,239 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,010,928,000 after buying an additional 33,588 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,381,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,906,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $701,612,000 after purchasing an additional 52,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $618,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $701.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $652.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.33 and a 12-month high of $721.45. The company has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.90, for a total transaction of $3,509,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,600,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,186 shares of company stock worth $18,568,508. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALGN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.71.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.