IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 2,989 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RWT opened at $12.46 on Friday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 6.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1,800.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RWT shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Redwood Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.06.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

