IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 471 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $16,609,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,205,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,215,000 after buying an additional 367,144 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 70.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,082,000 after acquiring an additional 233,050 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,727,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,632,000. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VSTO shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

VSTO stock opened at $41.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.42. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $47.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $662.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $389,189.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,090.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

