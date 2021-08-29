Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:QTAP) Trading Up 0.7%

Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:QTAP)’s share price was up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.07 and last traded at $29.07. Approximately 51,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 15,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.87.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.39.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTAP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the second quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000.

