Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October (NYSEARCA:TSOC) Shares Bought by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October (NYSEARCA:TSOC) by 47.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSOC. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October by 1.8% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 224,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October by 8.6% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 83,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October by 6.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October by 92.4% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 22,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TSOC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.60. 145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,946. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.42. Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $30.63.

