Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) will announce sales of $87.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.40 million. Inogen posted sales of $74.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year sales of $359.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $353.60 million to $365.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $387.39 million, with estimates ranging from $371.80 million to $398.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $101.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.75 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INGN shares. TheStreet upgraded Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair upgraded Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

Inogen stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.62. 239,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,685. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.20. Inogen has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $82.35. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -496.79 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $38,977,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,079,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,186,622.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $722,592.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,093.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 727,887 shares of company stock worth $42,393,514. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INGN. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Inogen during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Inogen during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inogen during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Inogen during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

