Insider Buying: Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director Buys $221,900.00 in Stock

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE EPD opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.42. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $25.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 85.31%.

EPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hutner Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 9,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 40,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

