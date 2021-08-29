Insider Buying: FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) COO Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) COO John P. Watters purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $466,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 307,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,729,991.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FEYE stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. FireEye, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FEYE shares. Barclays cut their price target on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird cut FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FireEye by 342.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FireEye by 7,751.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

