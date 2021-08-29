Insider Buying: NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC) Insider Purchases A$10,450.00 in Stock

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC) insider Sebastian Evans purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.95 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of A$10,450.00 ($7,464.29).

Sebastian Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NAOS Small Cap Opportunities alerts:

On Friday, August 6th, Sebastian Evans acquired 10,000 shares of NAOS Small Cap Opportunities stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.95 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of A$9,500.00 ($6,785.71).

On Thursday, July 29th, Sebastian Evans acquired 10,000 shares of NAOS Small Cap Opportunities stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.99 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of A$9,900.00 ($7,071.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 99.62, a current ratio of 99.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 19th will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. This is a positive change from NAOS Small Cap Opportunities’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. NAOS Small Cap Opportunities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.11%.

About NAOS Small Cap Opportunities

Contango MicroCap Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Contango Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of micro-cap companies having market capitalization between AUD$30 million and $350 million.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAOS Small Cap Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.