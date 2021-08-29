Insider Buying: Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) CEO Purchases $64,000.00 in Stock

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) CEO Gregory J. Flesher purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RPHM opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $17.18.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RPHM shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

