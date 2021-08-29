Insider Selling: AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Director Sells $495,300.00 in Stock

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $16.53 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a aug 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 8.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

AGNC has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 222,443 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.7% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 26.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 123,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 25,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

