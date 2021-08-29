Insider Selling: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) insider Neil Solomons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AUPH opened at $17.70 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.35.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AUPH shares. Bloom Burton raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

