Insider Selling: Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Major Shareholder Sells $77,751.21 in Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 42,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $77,751.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Allan C. Silber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Allan C. Silber sold 29,162 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $62,698.30.

Heritage Global stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. Heritage Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $75.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Heritage Global had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HGBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Heritage Global by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Heritage Global by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 16,510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Heritage Global by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 21,212 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Heritage Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Heritage Global in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 14.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

