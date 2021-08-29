Insider Selling: Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Insider Sells 1,750 Shares of Stock

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) insider Jeffrey David Sherman sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $20,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

APTS opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $638.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 0.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 65.42%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 54,870.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jonestrading increased their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

