Insider Selling: The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) VP Sells $103,127.76 in Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $103,127.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,971.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of The Andersons stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The Andersons, Inc. has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $34.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.64.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 0.71%. Equities analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 777.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Andersons by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in The Andersons by 17.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in The Andersons by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in The Andersons by 1.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Andersons by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANDE has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

