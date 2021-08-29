Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 23rd, Herbert Virgin sold 13,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $687,500.00.
- On Tuesday, August 10th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $56,375.00.
- On Tuesday, July 27th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $50,490.00.
- On Tuesday, June 15th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $62,273.75.
- On Tuesday, June 29th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $64,116.25.
- On Tuesday, July 13th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $50,490.00.
NASDAQ VIR opened at $49.95 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $141.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -21.17 and a beta of -1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.51.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 79.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 108,373.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 16,256 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 685.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,995,000 after buying an additional 276,771 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 6.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on VIR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.
About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
