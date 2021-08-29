Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Herbert Virgin sold 13,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $687,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $56,375.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $50,490.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $62,273.75.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $64,116.25.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $50,490.00.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $49.95 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $141.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -21.17 and a beta of -1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.51.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 79.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 108,373.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 16,256 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 685.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,995,000 after buying an additional 276,771 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 6.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VIR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

