Insider Selling: Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Director Sells $682,150.00 in Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $682,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Workiva stock opened at $142.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.42. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.39 and a 52-week high of $142.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WK has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist upped their target price on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 5.0% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Workiva by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Workiva by 10.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 3.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.