Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,710 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,715,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,474,498,000 after acquiring an additional 629,100 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,189,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,509 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,763,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $53.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.