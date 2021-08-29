Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Trimmed by Abbot Financial Management Inc.

Abbot Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,465 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.9% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of Intel by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Intel by 40.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 27.6% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 26,899 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.89. The company had a trading volume of 16,524,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,269,530. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

