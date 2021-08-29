Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Set at $78.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 target price on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INTC. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, reiterated a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.56.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $53.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after buying an additional 5,214,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,291,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,060 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Intel by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,185,413,000 after acquiring an additional 290,090 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Intel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,960,328,000 after buying an additional 709,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,763,741,000 after buying an additional 1,221,696 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

