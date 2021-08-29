Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the July 29th total of 2,100,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 743,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on XENT shares. BTIG Research downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink downgraded Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

NASDAQ:XENT opened at $27.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.83 million, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.61. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $28.17.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.77 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 66.55% and a negative return on equity of 102.23%. Intersect ENT’s revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.3% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 4.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 40,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

