Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

IKTSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC upgraded Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IKTSY traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.97. The stock had a trading volume of 647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.63. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of $70.88 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.53.

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

