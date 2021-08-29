inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.210-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.50 million-$21.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.28 million.

inTEST stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.55. 100,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,623. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.29 million, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.12. inTEST has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter. inTEST had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. Analysts forecast that inTEST will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered inTEST from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in inTEST stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) by 114.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of inTEST worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

