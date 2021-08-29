Intrust Bank NA Acquires 332 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,511,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,008. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $116.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.39.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.