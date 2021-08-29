Intrust Bank NA Acquires 78 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Diageo were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,005,000 after buying an additional 73,767 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.8% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,604,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,500,000 after buying an additional 12,962 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 8.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,344,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,851,000 after buying an additional 106,960 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 942,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at about $122,963,000. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

NYSE DEO traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.33. 430,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,830. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $202.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $123.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.54%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.