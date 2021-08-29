Intrust Bank NA Buys 7,150 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 391.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VOD traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.23. 3,905,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,577,437. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.34.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

